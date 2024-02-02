Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $495.45 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $501.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

