Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.24. 371,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,324,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $32,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,276 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

