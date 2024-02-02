Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

EW stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 1,164,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,955. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

