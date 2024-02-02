Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 806,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $51,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

