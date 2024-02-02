ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.66. The company has a market cap of C$750.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$523,725.00. Company insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

