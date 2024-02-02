Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $246.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $270.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

