Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $250.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

EXP opened at $233.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.60. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total transaction of $708,200.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,867. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

