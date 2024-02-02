Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

EXP stock opened at $233.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total transaction of $708,200.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Eagle Materials by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

