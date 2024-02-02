Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.56. 63,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 207,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 147,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

