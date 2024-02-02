Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $58.30 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

