DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

