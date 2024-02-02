Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Duluth worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duluth by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.27. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

