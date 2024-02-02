DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

