Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.45. 292,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,161,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

