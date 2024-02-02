Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LPG stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $35.99. 699,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,304. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $294,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,673.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

