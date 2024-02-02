Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.86. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 5,819 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $588,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

