Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 159.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 198,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 118,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

