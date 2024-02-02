Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

HIW stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

