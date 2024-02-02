Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.13%.

In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

