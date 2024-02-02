Desjardins Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$6.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$968.57 million, a PE ratio of -94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5805627 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

