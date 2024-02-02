DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 617,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 144,895 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $20,741,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.