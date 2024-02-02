Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 1,031,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 910,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

