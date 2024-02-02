Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 502,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.24. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

