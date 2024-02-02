Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $772.85, but opened at $835.72. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $879.66, with a volume of 206,660 shares.
The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Raymond James upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.31.
Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $704.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
