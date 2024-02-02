Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.31.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.3 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $770.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $778.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $704.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.