Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.90.

NYSE DAR opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

