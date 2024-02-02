CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.65.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $236.07 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $241.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day moving average is $183.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

