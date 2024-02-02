CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.65.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.