CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 4,097,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

