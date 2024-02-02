CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.7 %

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.