Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Cryoport Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $15.25 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cryoport by 431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cryoport by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 445,087 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

