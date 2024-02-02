CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $235.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $299.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,988.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.