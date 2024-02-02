Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.75 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

