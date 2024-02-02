Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 392.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.