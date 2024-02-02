Critical Comparison: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $95.83 million 2.35 -$14.47 million ($0.31) -29.19 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.55 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.18

This table compares Asure Software and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VerifyMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -5.48% 5.99% 2.29% VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asure Software and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 1 6 0 2.86 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 79.95%. VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 163.89%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.