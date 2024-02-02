Critical Comparison: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) vs. Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Free Report) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardax and Ocuphire Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocuphire Pharma $39.85 million 1.55 $17.89 million $1.31 2.08

Ocuphire Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cardax.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cardax has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Cardax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardax and Ocuphire Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 577.66%.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax N/A N/A N/A Ocuphire Pharma 50.26% 65.54% 59.88%

Summary

Ocuphire Pharma beats Cardax on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. The company is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

