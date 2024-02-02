Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Raised to $25.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

