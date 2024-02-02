Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Coursera Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

COUR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1,332,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coursera by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.