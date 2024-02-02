Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.06 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.