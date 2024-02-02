Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 265.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Corteva Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 1,380,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,488. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

