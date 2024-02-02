Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.7 %

CLB opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 568,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 962,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

