Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

