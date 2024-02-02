Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

