Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.59, but opened at $53.39. Comerica shares last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 554,586 shares.

Specifically, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Comerica Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Comerica by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

