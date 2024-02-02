Coin98 Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $160.61 million and $9.66 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002552 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,999,892 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.