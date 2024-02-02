Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

COHU opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cohu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

