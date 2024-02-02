Cohu, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Several other research firms have also commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Cohu stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

