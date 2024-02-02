CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $64.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in CMS Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.