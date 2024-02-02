Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $95.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,025,497.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,507,412. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.