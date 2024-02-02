Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $206.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

